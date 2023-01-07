SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 49,030 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical volume of 35,110 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

