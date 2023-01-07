SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

