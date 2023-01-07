STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

STEP stock opened at C$5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. The firm has a market cap of C$373.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.17. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$6.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$64,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,101,716.98.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

