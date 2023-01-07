STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,426 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in STERIS were worth $23,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STERIS by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,598,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $947,972,000 after acquiring an additional 235,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $874,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $191.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

