Strs Ohio Acquires 14,810 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $30,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $521.42 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $529.56 and its 200-day moving average is $498.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

