Strs Ohio Acquires 274 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $24,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,455,000 after buying an additional 255,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.