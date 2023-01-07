Strs Ohio Acquires 397,654 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,654 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equitable were worth $26,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after purchasing an additional 220,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,137,000 after buying an additional 419,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,451,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,394,000 after buying an additional 109,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

