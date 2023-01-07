Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1,937.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,963 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.26% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $168.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $266.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

