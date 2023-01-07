Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $24,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after purchasing an additional 627,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after buying an additional 232,996 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.89.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total value of $295,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,362.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total value of $295,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,362.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock worth $12,615,504 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $208.21 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.87.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

