Strs Ohio Buys 20,639 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.39% of Casey’s General Stores worth $29,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after buying an additional 566,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $38,217,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $21,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 162.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.5 %

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

CASY opened at $222.96 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

