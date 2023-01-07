Strs Ohio Buys 80,592 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Ventas worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after buying an additional 1,448,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after buying an additional 1,075,428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 20.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after acquiring an additional 979,716 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ventas by 4,732.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 794,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 777,794 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

NYSE VTR opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

