Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 150,240 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $20,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.