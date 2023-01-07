Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of CF Industries worth $19,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,941,000 after buying an additional 244,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup boosted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $84.41 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

