Strs Ohio Has $18.99 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,585,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 4.0 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

HPE opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

