Strs Ohio Has $20.44 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Blackstone by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $180,710,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $79.22 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.30.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

