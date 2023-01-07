Strs Ohio Has $22.49 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of AutoZone worth $22,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,486.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,466.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2,292.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,889 shares of company stock valued at $48,202,561. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.