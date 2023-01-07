Strs Ohio Has $30.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.73.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $473.24 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $358.15 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

