Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,640,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Scotiabank cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.70.

ESS stock opened at $214.70 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.24 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

