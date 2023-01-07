Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AON were worth $27,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AON by 35.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $307.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

AON Profile



Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

