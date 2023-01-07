Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 62.2% during the third quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $426.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.68. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

