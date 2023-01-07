Strs Ohio Purchases 348 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in F5 were worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in F5 by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of F5 by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,006 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $141.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $245.59.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.15.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.