Strs Ohio Purchases 5,190 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

