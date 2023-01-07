Strs Ohio Raises Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $20,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

EL stock opened at $263.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.13. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $357.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

