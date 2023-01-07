Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $79,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 118.6% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

