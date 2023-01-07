Strs Ohio Sells 1,898 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,966,000 after purchasing an additional 342,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $77.01 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

