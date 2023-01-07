Strs Ohio Sells 19,804 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,804 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.50% of Euronet Worldwide worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Stephens began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

