Strs Ohio Sells 743 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of United Rentals worth $26,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on URI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $377.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $379.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

