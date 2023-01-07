Strs Ohio Sells 903 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of Steel Dynamics worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $113.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

