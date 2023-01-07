Strs Ohio Sells 99,440 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99,440 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Lamb Weston worth $24,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.0% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 36.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $2,105,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LW opened at $99.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $100.22.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

