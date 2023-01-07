Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after buying an additional 127,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $71.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

