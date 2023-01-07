Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.56. 155,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,858,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Specifically, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $82,873.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,143 shares of company stock valued at $9,255,251. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Sunrun Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,011,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,496,000 after acquiring an additional 77,769 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

