Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given New CHF 500 Price Target at Barclays

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from CHF 475 to CHF 500 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCMWY. Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $569.00.

SCMWY opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $297.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.23. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $61.42.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 12.94%. Research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

