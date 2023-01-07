Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of TLSNF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.17.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.