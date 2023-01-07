Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLSNF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

