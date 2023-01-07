Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT Raised to $330.00 at Mizuho

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCEHY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tencent from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Tencent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Shares of Tencent stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. Tencent has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $436.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27.

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Tencent had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

