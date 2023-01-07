Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 10,966 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 2,435.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,700 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,840,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile



Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

