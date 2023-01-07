Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $158.26 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $174.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC dropped their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

