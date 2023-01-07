Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.21 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,765 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 340.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 319,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 378,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 187,609 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 10.1% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of HP by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 21,706 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HP Stock Up 4.2 %

HPQ stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.