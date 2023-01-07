Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 844 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 161,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $19,986,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WWD stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $640.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.12 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

