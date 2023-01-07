The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $141.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

