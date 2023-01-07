The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.70 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.10) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 0.2 %

ETR LHA opened at €8.32 ($8.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.65. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a 12 month high of €8.07 ($8.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

