The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €230.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($228.72) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($211.70) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €186.30 ($198.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €185.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €184.58. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($144.95).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

