The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SJM opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.37.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

