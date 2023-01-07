The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 16.2% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Kroger by 800.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE KR opened at $45.74 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

