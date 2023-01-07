The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,089 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.4 %

PG stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $367.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

