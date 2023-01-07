The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk Profile

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

