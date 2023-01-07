The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

DIS stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.