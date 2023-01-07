The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 89,499 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Walt Disney worth $183,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.