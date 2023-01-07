The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

