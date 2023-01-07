The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $159.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.