Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Leede Jones Gab

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 63.59% and a negative return on equity of 474.37%. The business had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the second quarter worth $101,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

